Baker (3-0) didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Pirates.

Baker entered with two outs in the seventh inning, and Adley Rutschman was able to catch Ji Hwan Bae stealing to end the frame. Baker then submitted a perfect eighth inning. The reliever has quietly emerged as one of the Orioles' most reliable arms, and his 19 appearances are tied for sixth-most in the majors through Friday's action. The right-hander has delivered with a 1.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB while adding eight holds and a blown save.