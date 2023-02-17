Baker and Cionel Perez could get chances to close games if Felix Bautista (shoulder, knee) needs to miss time, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun on Friday.

The O's hope that Bautista will ready in time for Opening Day as he eases into things this spring following last year's shoulder and knee injuries. If he's not, though, it sounds like Baker and Perez would get ninth-inning looks. Baker picked up one save for Baltimore in 2022 while posting a 3.49 ERA and 76:26 K:BB over 69.2 frames.