Baker (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Brewers after allowing an unearned run on one hit in the 10th inning. He struck out one.

Although it does go down as his first blown save due an automatic runner coming around to score, Baker continued his strong campaign in the victory. Through 21.1 innings, the right-hander carries a 2.11 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB. That said, Baker has just two holds and one save chance in 2025, so he appears to rank fairly low in Baltimore's bullpen hierarchy.