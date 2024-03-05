Baker has allowed a hit, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over 2.2 scoreless innings in Grapefruit League play.

Baker had 11 holds, a 4-3 record and three blown saves over 46 appearances last season, pitching to a 3.60 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. He can strike out over a batter per inning while usually serving in a middle-innings role as part of a bridge to the closer. The Orioles have a number of high-leverage options available, and Baker could find himself in that mix if he can carry his success from spring into the regular season, assuming he makes the roster.