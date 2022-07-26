Baker allowed two hits in a scoreless inning during Monday's 5-1 win over the Rays.
Baker is enjoying his best month of the season -- he owns a 0.90 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 10 innings in July, and he hasn't allowed a run in his last six appearances. The right-hander has racked up a 17:3 K:BB in that span. With the strength of the Orioles' bullpen, he hasn't been able to earn a larger role with this stretch of success. For the year, he has a 3-3 record, four holds and a blown save while recording a 3.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB in 42.1 innings.