Baker (3-1) allowed two runs on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning versus the Angels on Thursday, taking the loss.

Adley Rutschman's two-run home run in the seventh inning put the Orioles ahead, but Baker put two runners on in the eighth. Austin Voth and Danny Coulombe each allowed an inherited runner to score, both charged to Baker. Prior to Thursday, Baker had allowed just one run over his last 20 appearances combined. He's now at a 2.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB through 21 innings this season. The right-hander's earned high-leverage work with the Orioles down a couple of key arms, but it's unclear if Baker will maintain that role once Mychal Givens (knee) and Dillon Tate (forearm) are back from the injured list.