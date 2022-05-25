Baker (1-2) took the loss Tuesday versus the Yankees. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while recording only one out.

Baker couldn't protect a one-run lead as the Yankees' offense got RBI singles from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino to walk it off. It's been a rough May for Baker, who has allowed seven runs (five earned) in nine innings. The right-hander has a 5.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB while adding a hold and a blown save in 17 appearances spanning 18 innings this season.