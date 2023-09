The Orioles recalled Baker from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

After being optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 2, Baker posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 11.2 innings. Though his performance doesn't necessarily warrant a call-up, Baker will be back with the big club and provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen after Nick Vespi was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move.