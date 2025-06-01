Baker earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

With both Felix Bautista and Seranthony Dominguez seemingly unavailable, Baker was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday. The right-hander made quick work of the White Sox, needing just 13 pitches to pick up his first save this season. The 30-year-old Baker has been solid in a setup role this year, posting a 2.77 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 33 strikeouts across 26 innings.