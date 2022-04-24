Baker (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning, earning the win Saturday over the Angels.

Baker worked the sixth inning, allowing a two-run home run to Brandon Marsh. The Orioles quickly got the right-hander off the hook, putting up three runs in the seventh to put him in line for the win. This was the first time in six outings that Baker's allowed multiple runs. He owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB with a hold in six innings this season. The 27-year-old looks like he'll continue in a middle-relief role.