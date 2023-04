Baker (2-0) walked two and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win Thursday over the Tigers.

Baker got the last two outs of the sixth inning and also pitched the seventh after the Orioles rallied ahead. Since a three-run meltdown on Opening Day, Baker hasn't been charged with a run in his last 13 innings while adding a 17:5 K:BB in that span. For the season, the righty reliever has a strong 1.98 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with five holds through 14 appearances.