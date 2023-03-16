Baker is a virtual lock to break camp with the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Baker was viewed as an option to close earlier in spring training, but with Felix Bautista on track to avoid the injured list, that is now unlikely. The 28-year-old Baker hasn't exactly done himself any favors, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and four walks over 4.2 innings through five Grapefruit League appearances. He was an effective middle reliever in 2022 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB over 69.2 innings, though he could see more setup work this year with Dillon Tate (elbow) out for the first month of the campaign.