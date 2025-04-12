Baker (1-0) was credited with the win Saturday against the Blue Jays despite allowing one run on one hit and walk in one inning. He struck out one.

Baker replaced Keegan Akin in the sixth inning, recording three outs in the frame before giving up a Nathan Lukes leadoff double in the seventh. Baker was immediately pulled for Yennier Cano, who allowed the inherited runner to score on a Bo Bichette groundout. Baker has zero holds or save opportunities in 2025, so he holds very little fantasy value in most formats despite producing a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over seven innings to begin the season.