Baker issued a one-out walk but ultimately had no trouble keeping the score tied at 6-6 in the top of the 10th inning. He ended up with the win when the Orioles walked it off in the bottom of the frame. This was a fourth straight scoreless outing for Baker, his longest streak of the year, and he's covered six innings in that span. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB through 33.1 innings overall while adding three holds and a blown save.