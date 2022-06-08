Baker (2-3) allowed a run on a hit and a walk in 1.1 innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Cubs.

Starter Kyle Bradish came up one out short of the win in an inefficient outing, allowing Baker to snare a win in relief. The 27-year-old right-hander has been a bit shaky with 10 runs (eight earned) allowed in his last 11 innings. For the season, Baker has a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 23.1 innings while adding a blown save and a hold. With lackluster ratios and very little high-leverage usage, he's not much of a factor in standard fantasy formats.