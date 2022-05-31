Baker will be the Orioles' starting pitcher for Tuesday's contest versus the Mariners in what's expected to be a bullpen game, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baker will draw his second start of the season, but he's unlikely to pitch more than once through the order before being pulled from the contest. In his last start May 12 in St. Louis, the right-hander pitched 2.1 scoreless frames, allowing one hit while striking out three. On the season, Baker owns a 4.66 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 21 punchouts over 19.1 innings.