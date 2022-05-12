Baker struck out three in 2.1 innings, allowing one hit in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

Baker got the nod to start in a bullpen game and retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing a single and being removed in the third. It was his longest outing at any level since 2017 when he played for Single-A Asheville. While the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA is nothing to write home about, his 14:2 K:BB ratio and one homer allowed in 12.1 innings are promising. He'll likely continue as a middle reliever for the near future.