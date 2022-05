Baker (1-1) allowed a run on two hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Twins.

Baker was responsible for a pair of singles in the sixth inning, the latter being Carlos Correa's go-ahead knock. The Orioles' offense wasn't able to get Baker off the hook. The right-hander started the season well, but he's given up five runs in his last 4.1 innings. The reliever has a 5.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB across 9.1 innings overall.