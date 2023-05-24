Baker (3-2) allowed an unearned run and walked one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Yankees on Tuesday.

A groundout, an intentional walk and a sacrifice fly combined to produce the winning run for the Yankees in the 10th inning. Baker's two losses this year have come in his last three outings, and he's been scored on in each of those appearances. Despite the recent shaky pitching, he has a 2.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through 22.2 innings this season. He's added nine holds and a blown save while working in a setup role.