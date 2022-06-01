Baker (1-3) was charged with the loss Tuesday after he pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out a batter against the Mariners.

Baker was tasked with starting Tuesday's contest in what was a bullpen game, giving up an RBI double in the first inning and two more runs in the second while only recording one out. The three runs surrendered were a season high for the reliever and he has now allowed at least one run in four of his last five appearances. Since May 20, Baker has given up six runs on 10 hits and three walks over 6.2 frames. He'll return to his regular role as a bullpen option following the loss Tuesday.