Baker struck out one in a scoreless inning during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Baker erased a Vladimir Guerrero single when Bo Bichette grounded into a double play. Matt Chapman then singled before Baker struck out Teoscar Hernandez to end the seventh inning. Baker's allowed three hits and a walk over 3.2 innings without allowing a run in his last four appearances. The right-hander now owns a 3.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 67:24 K:BB through 61 innings while adding a 4-3 record, eight holds and two blown saves. He'll likely finish 2022 in a mid-leverage role.