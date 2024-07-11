The Orioles selected Smith's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

He'll join the Baltimore bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Dillon Tate, who was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move. Though he opened the season as a member of the Miami bullpen, Smith was cut in June after he posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 29.2 innings. He quickly caught on with the Orioles on a minor-league deal and turned in a pair of scoreless appearances with Norfolk before getting the call back to the majors.