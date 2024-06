Smith signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The right-hander was released by the Marlins last week and didn't take long to latch on with a new organization. Smith posted a 4.25 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 29.2 innings for Miami this season, and he'll likely fill a low-leverage relief role if he gets called up by Baltimore.