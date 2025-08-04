default-cbs-image
The Orioles activated Povich (hip) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Povich will start Monday's game in Philadelphia after being sidelined mid-June with hip inflammation. The left-hander got his pitch count up to 86 in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk, so he should be able to handle a relatively normal workload against the Phillies.

