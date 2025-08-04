Orioles' Cade Povich: Activated ahead of Monday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles activated Povich (hip) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Povich will start Monday's game in Philadelphia after being sidelined mid-June with hip inflammation. The left-hander got his pitch count up to 86 in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk, so he should be able to handle a relatively normal workload against the Phillies.
More News
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Returning from IL on Monday•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Builds up to 86 pitches Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Another rehab start on tap•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Hits 70-pitch mark in rehab outing•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Another rehab start on tap•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Throws 62 pitches in rehab start•