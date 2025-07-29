Povich (hip) is scheduled to make another rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Norfolk, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After building up to 70 pitches and five innings in the fourth appearance of his rehab assignment this past Thursday for Norfolk, Povich looked to be an option to return from the 15-day injured list to start one game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays, but the Orioles have instead called up righty Brandon Young from High-A Aberdeen to cover the bulk of the innings for the second game of the twin bill. Povich, meanwhile, will remain on assignment for Norfolk, and assuming he's able to get further stretched out Tuesday, he could be activated from the IL ahead of his next appearance. The Orioles don't appear to have room in the five-man rotation for Povich at the moment, but a spot could open up for the young lefty if Baltimore moves a starter ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.