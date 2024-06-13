Povich came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Atlanta, allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The southpaw was brilliant in his second big-league start, firi9ng 63 of 89 pitches for strikes and leaving the mound in line for his first career win before Matt Olson tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth inning. Despite this performance, Povich may be headed back to the minors if Dean Kremer (triceps) is cleared to rejoin the rotation next week, but if the O's want to keep the youngster around, Albert Suarez could also shift back to the bullpen.