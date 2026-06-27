Orioles' Cade Povich: Builds up to 66 pitches Friday

Povich (elbow) made the second start of his rehab assignment for Double-A Chesapeake on Friday allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old left-hander also landed 44 of his 66 pitches for strikes. Povich is working his way back from nearly a two-month absence due to left elbow inflammation, but he could still be optioned to the minor leagues once activated from the injured list, especially if Dean Kremer (quadriceps) finishes his rehab assignment first.