Orioles' Cade Povich: Builds up to 86 pitches Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Povich (hip) made a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.
While the final stat line does leave quite a bit to be desired, Povich was at least able to stretch out his pitch count to 86 on Tuesday. Provided he comes away from the outing feeling well physically, the left-hander's workload suggests he's just about ready to be activated from the injured list. However, with Trevor Rogers turning in a 1.49 ERA and 0.79 WHIP through his eight major-league starts in 2025, the Orioles could choose to option Povich to the minor leagues upon reinstating him.
