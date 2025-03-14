Povich took the loss in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays after giving up five runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Although his final stat line leaves a lot to be desired, Povich had allowed a lone run through four innings before getting knocked around for four runs in the fifth frame. The 24-year-old left-hander is competing with Albert Suarez for Baltimore's final rotation spot in the wake of Grayson Rodriguez's elbow injury, but manager Brandon Hyde said prior to Thursday's game that Povich wasn't entering a "make-or-break" start, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. Povich, who now holds a 4.66 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with nine strikeouts across 9.2 innings this spring, will likely get at least one more start in the Grapefruit League before the Orioles make a rotation decision.