Povich will start Wednesday in Baltimore against Atlanta, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles will keep Povich around in the big leagues as part of a six-man rotation, though he may not be guaranteed any starts beyond Wednesday with Dean Kremer (triceps) nearing a return from the 15-day injured list. After being called up from Triple-A Norfolk last week, Povich underwhelmed in his first MLB start Thursday against the Blue Jays, yielded six runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings while collecting just two strikeouts.