Povich (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Reds, allowing seven runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings.

Povich had trouble keeping the ball in yard, as three home runs accounted for all seven runs against him, including a three-run shot by Matt McLain in the fourth inning that gave the Reds a six-run lead. Povich gave up more runs in Friday's loss than he had across his three prior outings (six), and he wasn't able to get through the fourth inning despite tossing 84 pitches (of which 48 were strikes). He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Nationals.