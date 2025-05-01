Povich didn't factor into Wednesday's decision against the Yankees, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings.

Povich put the Orioles behind early, when he yielded a two-run homer to Aaron Judge in the first inning. Povich steadied himself over the next three innings but was taken deep by Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth frame and was lifted from Wednesday's game two batters later. Povich has given up six home runs over his last four starts, and the 37 hits he's allowed is tied for fourth most in the American League. He's slated to face the Twins on the road next weekend.