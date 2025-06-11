Povich (1-5) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings as Baltimore fell 5-3 to Detroit.

Five of the nine hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including a two-run shot by Spencer Torkelson in the fifth inning and a pair of Zach McKinstry triples. Povich has been tagged for five runs in three of his last six starts, stumbling to a 5.74 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over that stretch despite a sharp 39:10 K:BB in 31.1 innings. He'll look for his first win since April 24 in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Angels.