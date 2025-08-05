Povich (2-6) took the loss against the Phillies on Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Povich entered the sixth inning in a 3-3 tie and departed an out shy of a quality start after allowing a single to J.T. Realmuto, who went on to score the first run in what became an eight-run rally by the Phillies. On the bright side, the southpaw tossed 90 pitches in his first major-league start since June 15, generating 10 whiffs and allowing just five hard-hit balls. He'll carry a 5.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB across 70.1 innings into a home matchup with the Athletics this weekend.