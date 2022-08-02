The Orioles acquired Povich, left-hander Juan Rojas and right-handers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Povich is the top prospect going back to the Orioles in the deal, as the 2021 draft pick had established himself as one of the best arms in the lower levels of Minnesota's system prior to the deal. The 22-year-old lefty submitted a 4.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 107:26 K:BB across 78.2 innings for High-A Cedar Rapids this season. He'll likely report to the Orioles' High-A affiliate in Aberdeen.