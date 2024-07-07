Povich (1-3) took the loss against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing eight runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one batter over one-plus inning.

Povich got another turn in the rotation after pitching to an acceptable 4.05 ERA despite a 17:10 K:BB over his first five big-league starts, but he was overwhelmed by the league's third-lowest-scoring team. Oakland rocked the southpaw for three runs before he got his first out on a pair of walks and a Brent Rooker three-run homer. Things got worse for Povich in the second frame, as he allowed five straight baserunners to reach -- and yielded another three-run blast -- before mercifully being pulled having failed to retire a batter in the inning. Povich's ERA shot up to 6.51 as a result of the disastrous outing. If he remains in the rotation, his next turn is tentatively lined up to be a tough matchup against the Yankees.