Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Povich is currently considered the Orioles' seventh starting pitcher, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Assuming everyone stays healthy throughout spring training, Baltimore's five-man rotation of Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano is set, while Hyde labeled Albert Suarez as the No. 6 starter. Povich appears poised to begin the campaign at Triple-A Norfolk, but he's off to a strong start in spring training with seven strikeouts over five scoreless innings through two starts. The left-hander made 16 starts for Baltimore as a rookie last year and had a 5.20 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 69:34 K:BB across 79.2 innings, and it's likely just a matter of time before he receives another look in 2025.