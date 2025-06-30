Povich has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to renewed soreness in his left hip, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Povich threw 75 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk last Thursday but evidently he came out of the appearance with lingering soreness in his injured hip. The Orioles have not yet determined what the next step for Povich is, but his return to the big-league rotation has been delayed indefinitely.