Orioles' Cade Povich: Reaches fourth inning in rehab start

Povich (elbow) struck out three and allowed one hit and no walks over 3.1 scoreless innings Sunday in a rehab start with Double-A Chesapeake.

Povich was about as sharp as the Orioles could have hoped in his first game action at any level since he landed on the 15-day injured list May 8 due to left elbow inflammation. He faced just one batter over the minimum through 3.1 innings, spotting 34 of his 43 pitches for strikes while inducing five whiffs. The southpaw will likely need at least two more rehab starts to get fully stretched out, but he won't be assured a spot in the Baltimore rotation once he's deemed ready to return from the IL.