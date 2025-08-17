Povich did not factor in the decision against Houston on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters over five relief innings.

Baltimore opted to deploy righty Rico Garcia as an opener before turning to the lefty Povich to begin the second frame. It was just the second time Povich has worked as a bulk reliever this season, and he handled the role fairly well, notching a season-high 10 strikeouts and tallying an impressive 18 whiffs despite giving up three runs. Povich handled a typical starter's workload with 91 pitches (60 strikes), so it seems likely that he'll remain synched up with the rest of the rotation regardless of whether he returns to a traditional starting role or is used behind an opener again. He's lined up for a rematch against the Astros his next time out.