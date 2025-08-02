Orioles' Cade Povich: Returning Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Povich (hip) will return from the injured list to start Monday's game against the Phillies, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Povich landed on the injured list in mid-June with hip inflammation and made one rehab start in late June before being shut down with additional soreness. Since restarting his assignment July 13, the 25-year-old has posted a 3.38 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 16 innings while striking out 18 batters and walking three. He built up to 86 pitches during his final start Tuesday, which could allow him to avoid workload restrictions during his first start back in the bigs.
