GM Mike Elias announced Sunday that Povich will begin the season as Baltimore's No. 5 starter, and the left-hander will make his season debut in the home opener against Boston on March 31, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 24-year-old earned the final rotation spot over Albert Suarez, who was the early favorite for the job after Grayson Rodriguez was shut down with elbow inflammation. Povich had a 5.20 ERA in 16 regular-season starts as a rookie last year, but he had a strong showing during spring training with a 3.07 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 14.2 innings. However, the Orioles signed veteran starter Kyle Gibson on Friday, so Povich may need a strong start to the campaign to retain the rotation spot.