Orioles' Cade Povich: Sidelined by elbow inflammation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles placed Povich on the 15-day injured list Friday with left shoulder inflammation.
Povich had to depart Thursday's game in Miami with the injury, and it's not a surprise it led to an IL stint. It's unclear whether the southpaw needs additional testing or if he's already been cleared of any structural damage in his pitching elbow. Trey Gibson has taken Povich's spot on the Baltimore roster.
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