The Orioles will recall Povich from Triple-A Norfolk to start Thursday against the Blue Jays, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Povich joined the Orioles in Toronto on Wednesday and will now be called upon to make his MLB debut versus the Jays, giving Kyle Bradish an extra day to rest. The 24-year-old Povich has spent all season with Norfolk, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP alongside a 75:21 K:BB through 56.2 innings across 11 starts. Given the amount of talent the O's already have in their rotation, it's unlikely the left-hander's stint with Baltimore extends past Thursday regardless of his performance.