Povich is slated to start Thursday's game against the Marlins in Miami, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

With Trevor Rogers (illness) hitting the injured list, the Orioles summoned Povich from Triple-A Norfolk last Friday to fill the opening in the rotation. Povich stumbled in a tough matchup with the Yankees on the road, striking out four batters over four innings but yielding five earned runs on seven hits and two walks en route to taking a loss. The lefty will get a more favorable draw for his upcoming turn through the rotation, but given that he maintains a 5.14 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 208.1 career innings in the majors, he won't be a comfortable lineup option for fantasy managers looking to protect their ratios.