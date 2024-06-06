Povich (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Povich's debut started well, as he held Toronto scoreless through his first three innings. However, he'd give up a three-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero in the third inning before the Jays added two more runs in the fourth in an eventual 6-5 defeat. If the Orioles return to a five-man rotation, Povich figures to head back to Triple-A Norfolk where he pitched to a 3.18 ERA in 56.2 innings this year.