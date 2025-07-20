Povich (hip) made a minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in 3.1 innings. He struck out six.

After firing three perfect innings in his last rehab outing for High-A Aberdeen, Povich was fairly sharp while throwing 62 pitches Saturday. The left-hander is tracking toward a return from left hip inflammation in late July or early August, although it's unclear if a spot in Baltimore's rotation is awaiting him upon his activation from the injured list. Trevor Rogers, who was recalled from the minor leagues to replace Povich when he got injured, has delivered a sparkling 1.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over six major-league starts this season.