Povich didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Povich failed to complete six innings for a fourth consecutive start. However, the left-hander bounced back from a poor start last time out against the Cardinals and didn't allow a long ball for the second time in six outings. On the year, Povich owns a 5.11 ERA and a 58:21 K:BB over 56.1 innings. Povich is tentatively scheduled to face the Tigers next time out.