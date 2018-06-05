Orioles' Cadyn Grenier: Lands with Orioles at No. 37 overall

The Orioles have selected Grenier with the 37th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

One of three Oregon State hitters projected to go in the first few rounds (along with Nick Madrigal and Trevor Larnach), Grenier is by far the best defender of the trio and easily the worst hitter. He should have no problem sticking at shortstop, but he fell in the draft for a reason -- not many teams think he's going to do much with the bat. It's possible he could surprise some people and turn into a 15-homer, .250 average type of hitter in the Brandon Crawford mold, but the more likely outcome is that he gets to the majors as a glove-first utility man.