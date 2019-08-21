Orioles' Cadyn Grenier: Likely done for season

Grenier was placed on the minor-league injured list with an oblique injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Prior to suffering the injury, Grenier was slashing just .208/.337/.325 with one home runs and two stolen bases in 24 games for High-A Frederick. With only a couple of weeks left in the minor-league campaign, this injury will likely end Grenier's season.

Our Latest Stories